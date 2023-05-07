borussia wolfsburg bundesliga | Sports

In just 23 minutes, the “millionaires” overcame the “wolves” from Wolfsburg.

Borussia Dortmund needed only 23 minutes to outclass Wolfsburg!

“Millionaires” need a victory this Sunday in order to keep pace with the leader Bayern in the fight for the title, and judging by the first 45 minutes of the duel with “wolves”, there is almost no doubt that they will achieve it:

BORUSSIA D. – WOLFSBURG 3:0, ongoing

/Adejemi 14, Ale 28, Malen 37/

Three different assistants for as many different scorers – that’s the epilogue of the first half in Westphalia.

Karim Adejemi, Sebastijan Ale and Donjel Malen were among the scorers, respectively, who during the first half found himself in another excellent opportunity to score a goal.

However, instead of shooting when he was alone in front of the visiting goalkeeper, which was the logical solution in that situation, the Dutchman decided to assist, which did not end the way he wanted.

However, if the “yellows” triumph, it is unlikely that anyone will take this move any more…

BUNDESLIGA – 31st round

Played on Saturday:

Augsburg – Union Berlin 1:0 (0:0)

/Beljo 53/

Borussia M. – Bochum 2:0 (1:0)

/Hofman 35, Štindl 90+1/

Freiburg – RB Leipzig 0:1 (0:0)

/Kampl 73/

Hertha – Stuttgart 2:1 (2:1)

/ Kempf 29, Niederlehner 45+2 – Guirasi 28/

Hoffenheim – Eintracht 3:1 (3:0)

/Baumgartner 8, Kramarić 41 pen, Bebu 45+3 – Gece 54/

Werder – Bayern 1:2 (0:0)

/Schmid 87 – Gnabri 62, Sane 73/

Played on Friday:

Bajer – Cologne 1:2 (1:2)

/Adli 28 – Zelke 14, 36/

Mainz – Schalke 2:3 (0:1)

/Bareiro 53, Martin 70 – Bilter 26, 90+12 pen, Kraus 60/

