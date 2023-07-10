Boss Paja’s wife | Fun

Rapper Gazda Paja spoke about his private life, family and wife.

Pavle Bošković, better known as Gazda Paja, recently announced that he is expecting a second child with his wife Vesna, a blogger from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the rapper shared the happy news with his followers on Instagram.

He does not hide how happy he is to become a father for the second time, although he mostly keeps his private life away from the public eye and rarely talks about it to the media. However, now he has bared his soul and told everything about his relationship with his better half. He admitted that there is jealousy in their romance, but also talked for the first time about raising children.

“I have my own methods of parenting, but I think I’m a good father, I’m well on my way to becoming one if I’m not already, but I’m doing everything I need to do. There are limits and there have to be boundaries. When you become a parent, you realize that you’re the one who has to change for some things, the point, after all, is to direct that child in the right possible way to walk through life,” he points out and adds that there is a desire for his son to follow in his footsteps:

“Why not follow in my footsteps? Every parent should have the responsibility to let the child find his own way, to see what the child will do and to help him in that, to direct him to the right things. I would advise him to do what fulfills him and what makes him happy because then he’ll never work. Like I do what makes me happy. It sounds like a cliché, but it’s true. Sometimes it’s hard, but you know that’s what you were made for and what he wouldn’t use it and shape it.”

He is in a harmonious marriage with his wife Vesna, but he says that jealousy always exists.

“My wife knows who she’s in a relationship with, what’s going on in my business, she understands me and supports me. There’s everything, but also jealousy, that’s a normal thing, that’s love – that’s a must. There are things she resents, but those I like to keep it to myself,” the singer is mysterious.



