Boston beat Atlanta in the first game of the playoffs | Sport

Boston defeated Atlanta for the fourth time this season and took the lead in the playoff series.

Source: Profimedia

The Boston Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks 112:99 in the first game of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Serbian ace Bogdan Bogdanović played 28 minutes and scored nine points in an evening in which his team shot three-pointers disastrously – an unacceptable 5/29! In the “Garden” in Boston, at every stage of the season against Boston, he has to do better, and especially when the playoffs begin, which just started with the favorite leading 1:0 in this series.

Bogdan hit three of 10 shots from the field, 2/7 for three, and it sounds incredible that none of his teammates hit more than one triple. Trae Young hit one of five attempts, Dijonte Murray none of six and on top of that little needs to be added, because it is obvious what the Hawks need to improve before the second match, scheduled for Wednesday at 1 o’clock.

In the winning team, Jaylen Brown was the most effective with 29 points, Jayson Tatum scored 25, and Derrick White scored 24. In Atlanta, Murray finished the match with 24 points and eight rebounds and six assists.