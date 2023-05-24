Boston beat Miami, Nikola Jokić does not know the opponent yet | Sports

Boston won the match on the road and reduced the result in the final of the East to 1:3.

Serbian basketball player Nikola Jokić and his Devner still don’t know who they will play against in the NBA finals. It seemed, and still seems, that it would be Mosquehowever the official confirmation will have to wait at least a little longer. Boston managed to make a “break” in the series (116:99) and thus they avoided the popular “broom”, but is that all we will see from them in this series? the biggest turnaround in American basketball history?

Never since the existence of the NBA has it happened that a team made a turnaround after 0:3. We’ve seen them tie and lose in Game 7 three times (Portland 2003, Nuggets 1994, and Knicks 1951), but still based on everything shown in this series, Boston doesn’t seem to have the capacity for such a thing.

The Celtics took advantage of the relaxation, perhaps the premature celebration of the team from Florida, which never had so many upbeat role players this time. Butler recorded 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Gabe Vincent scored 17 points, but only one three-pointer this time, Caleb Martin stopped at two and 16 points, while Adebayo was not the “force” under the basket that he knows how to be. – only ten points and five rebounds.

On the other side, Tatum was “on fire” with 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Brown added 17, White 16, G. Williams 14, Horford 12, Smart 11… The series now returns to Miami where “the heat ” look to “finish the job”.

“We’ll listen to some music, we’ll drink some beer, then some quality wine, we’ll laugh together and then we’ll get this together,” said the unburdened Jimmy Butler after the unexpected defeat of Miami, which pleased the Nuggets the most because on paper they will be playing against a more tired rival.