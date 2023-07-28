Boukari Ouédraogo: Solar energy in Africa ~ Mondoblog

South Africa, Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso… While load shedding is increasing in West Africa, Boukari Ouédraogo underlines in Mondoblog Audio the importance of investing in solar energy in Africa.

« Relentless blackouts, coverage limited to major cities, high costs… Here’s how to sum up electricity in Africa today “says the Mondblogger. According to a global energy crisis reportin 2021, the region of sub-Saharan Africa still had more than 567 million people without access to electricity, which represented more than 80% of the world‘s population without this service and nearly one in two inhabitants . This situation has changed little since 2010.

Mondoblog audio – Boukari Ouédraogo on solar energy in Africa

Huge potential in solar energy

According to Boukari, if Africa has a significant potential in solar energy, it remains under-exploited. “ With the 40 to 45 degrees in the shade that the Burkinabè endure during hot periods, solar energy could very easily compensate for the deficit in energy resources. “explains the Mondoblogger, taking his native country as an example. In 2021, Africa received only 0.6% of the 434 billion dollars invested worldwide in the field of renewable energies.

However, according to the Burkinabé, solar energy is clean, abundant, promising, easily accessible and quick to deploy. “ Solar power is a gift, just roll your eyes ! In Boukari’s eyes, what remains is to decompartmentalize access to energy, change the business model and allow private companies to invest in solar power plants.

Swap old machines for solar power plants

In Burkina Faso, for example, an implicit rule has long prevented Burkinabè people from using solar panels to generate their own electricity, due to the monopoly of SONABEL, Burkina’s National Electricity Company. Nor did the government encourage the adoption of this solution. “ In the countryside, some civil servants who had the means used solar panels almost in secret. The others stayed for years with kerosene lamps “, abounds the blogger.

As Boukari recalls, Burkina Faso depends on expensive oil imports to fuel SONABEL, despite its inability to produce oil. This policy “ outdated and without vision led to increased demographic pressure in cities, notably Ouagadougou and Bobo Dioulasso, and therefore to numerous power cuts. “ We must trade the old machines that have become obsolete with solar power plants! », insisted Boukari.

