by gds.it – ​​46 minutes ago

The carabinieri and the police intervened in Piazza Alcide De Gasperi in Termini Imerese where last night someone threw a large boulder against the window of a tobacconist’s shop. Police together…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Rock against the window to rob a tobacco shop in Termini Imerese appeared 46 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.