Boxing, Filardi from Palermo flies to the European Championships: «I want to do great things»

Boxing, Filardi from Palermo flies to the European Championships: «I want to do great things»

Estella Filardi, fourteen years old, the Palermitan talent of Maestro Salvatore Affatigato’s Extreme Boxing Club, has been called up for the junior European Championship which will take place in Ploiesti in Romania, from 19 to 31 July. Filardi boasts a respectable curriculum and, thanks to the latest victories in the Italian championship, the international round robin…

