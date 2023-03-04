The Madrid group Antifan has released a new single called “Boy, it’s not a good deal” preview of his new album under the name “The fall”. The video clip is the first in a series of three.

the trio Antifan kicks off this year with his new “Boy, it’s not a good deal”. The band once again defies the logic of the market with the single and the new album that they have in hand, whose starting point is the most revolutionary. It is a talk between a book (specifically the novel “The fall” by the writer Albert Camus) and a sitcom with themselves as protagonists. And the result is the craziest.

It all starts with this new single, which has a catchy melody, with hooks scattered throughout the song, and with a most addictive component. Its punch is very instantaneous and the lyrics and the song grow with each listen.

Antifan continues to defy the logic of the music industry and stands out from it with an audiovisual device that they agreed to call sitcom rock. “Bar Los Imbéciles” is his way of rebelling against that obligation to make video clips. The sitcom will consist of three chapters that they will be released from weekly waythat is, each Thursday at 10pm there will be a new installment in YouTube.