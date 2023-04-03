BOYE stars alongside Sara Palomo one of the theater classics. It is nothing less than “Macbeth” of William Shakespearethis time through the adaptation (and direction) of Moreno Bernardi. after interpreting “Edward II”we will be able to see Boye on stage in the Barcelona Academy Theatre from April 12 to the 29th of the same month. The piece also includes david flores (violinist) and actors and actresses like Zúbel Arana, Uri Guillem, Albert Muntané, Roger Sahuquillo, Aina Serena y Marçal Gené.