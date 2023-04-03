Home World BOYE stars in a new stage adaptation of “Macbeth”
BOYE stars alongside Sara Palomo one of the theater classics. It is nothing less than “Macbeth” of William Shakespearethis time through the adaptation (and direction) of Moreno Bernardi. after interpreting “Edward II”we will be able to see Boye on stage in the Barcelona Academy Theatre from April 12 to the 29th of the same month. The piece also includes david flores (violinist) and actors and actresses like Zúbel Arana, Uri Guillem, Albert Muntané, Roger Sahuquillo, Aina Serena y Marçal Gené.

As we said, the production will be on the poster of the April 12 to 29 y You can buy tickets at this link. BOYE is part of the team of Life Memories and so far we have been able to listen to songs like “NA”, “Veni Vedi Vici”, “Chocotetas” or “Nirbunjatis”.

