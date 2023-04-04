Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten made the threat of getting together for something more serious, but for now everything has ended in a song and a well-known tour. Instead, it feels like Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker take their collaboration much more seriously. Perhaps they have realized that together they have more strength and even possibilities to reach higher peaks than alone. Their adventure is not part of a false strategy or one created in a record label office, but arose as a result of the chemistry they achieve working together. To this we must add their non-conformity and that each action of theirs is a firm nod to their independence and freedom as women. Their EP helped them tour together and find their best path together, join forces and demand more spaces for women –something that connects with the Highwomen, when Amanda Shires realized on a car trip how few women were on the soundtrack. Radio.

In Boygenius we find ourselves with three different, but complementary personalities. Here there is no competition between them, but sisterhood and, above all, the desire to really create something together. Phoebe Bridgers is the deepest and most sensitive, Lucy Dacus writes everyday stories with a knife between her teeth, and Julien Baker is, of the three, the most punk and guerrilla. With these cards on the table, they have recorded an album that had generated great expectations, curiosity and, why not say it, also some uncertainty. The good (or better) of “The Record” is that it offers us just what we expected. And it is that surprises are not necessary when you have a handful of stimulating songs to offer, the same ones that confirm them as stars in the making. See also Coronavirus worldwide: German CureVac vaccine only 48% effective

With aplomb and a lot of security, they begin as an introduction and in three voices with “Without You Without Them”. Next, they let themselves be carried away by the alternative and nineties blast of “$20” and with “True Blue”, they offer us five delicious minutes in which they alternate roles. In “Cool About It” sound like Simon & Garfunkel would in the 21st century and in “Not Strong Enough” they offer us a catchy chorus like few others. I don’t know if “Leonard Cohen” It’s a tribute, but “Satanist” yes it is to that sound that, thirty years ago, put names like Veruca Salt, Belly or Bettie Serveert into dance. And closing, one “Letter To An Old Poet” which makes it very clear to us that Boygenius It is not a hobby for any of them, but we have a group for time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

