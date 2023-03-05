The indie trio formed by Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker y Lucy Dacus, boygenius, has shared the video clip for his new song “Not Strong Enough”. And we are preparing for what is to come.

“Not Strong Enough” is the fourth advance from the group’s debut album “the record”, after previously posting “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.” The new album, which follows his self-titled EP in 2018, will be released on March 31 through Polydor/Interscope Records.

The complete track list of “the record” incluirá las canciones “Without You Without Them”, “$20”, “Emily I’m Sorry”, “True Blue”, “Cool About It”, “Not Strong Enough”, “Revolution 0”, “Leonard Cohen”, “Satanist”, “We’re In Love”, “Anti-Curse” y “Letter To An Old Poet”.

The video clip for “Not Strong Enough” shows us Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus inside an amusement park. The images were recorded by themselves and have been edited by JacksonBridgers’ brother.