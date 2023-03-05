Home World Boygenius share the video clip of “Not Strong Enough”
World

Boygenius share the video clip of “Not Strong Enough”

by admin
Boygenius share the video clip of “Not Strong Enough”

The indie trio formed by Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker y Lucy Dacus, boygenius, has shared the video clip for his new song “Not Strong Enough”. And we are preparing for what is to come.

“Not Strong Enough” is the fourth advance from the group’s debut album “the record”, after previously posting “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.” The new album, which follows his self-titled EP in 2018, will be released on March 31 through Polydor/Interscope Records.

The complete track list of “the record” incluirá las canciones “Without You Without Them”, “$20”, “Emily I’m Sorry”, “True Blue”, “Cool About It”, “Not Strong Enough”, “Revolution 0”, “Leonard Cohen”, “Satanist”, “We’re In Love”, “Anti-Curse” y “Letter To An Old Poet”.

The video clip for “Not Strong Enough” shows us Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus inside an amusement park. The images were recorded by themselves and have been edited by JacksonBridgers’ brother.

See also  Ukraine latest news. Ukraine, the Kiev counter-offensive advances: «Free a thousand square kilometers». And he asks Moscow for 300 billion in compensation

You may also like

«I am the only one who can prevent...

The legal troubles of Toblerone and gruyere

China, GDP target of 5% in 2023, plus...

Ukraine, missile attack in Zaporizhzhia: the death toll...

Harry and Meghan to Charles III: “You will...

Enter a shed and find a treasure trove...

The million-euro jewels that injure Jair Bolsonaro and...

Caliphate 3/4 pay their particular tribute to Lola...

Tax Administration of RS public revenues | Info

“Stop cuts in ship connections”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy