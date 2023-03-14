The former participant of the Zadruga reality show revealed that shortly after leaving the estate in Šimanovci, he met Radomir Marinković Taki

The singer from Iriga and former participant of the Boža Jones reality show, revealed what happened after he left the estate in Šimanovci.

Boža revealed that after leaving the reality show, he started hanging out with the father of current cooperative member Maja Marinković, Radomir Marinković Taki. According to him, the two of them are irresistible to members of the fairer sex, and in Novi Sad they allegedly had a groupie.

“Once we went out to Novi Sad, we were passing through Laza Telečko Street and at that moment a girl runs out from a bar, grabs Taki’s hand and kisses him on the mouth, convinced that they know each other from somewhere, I extend my hand, introduce myself and realize that they are, in fact, seeing each other for the first time. We agree to meet after and really us the girl took us to the apartment, and she met us that evening. Of course, everything was there, I won’t go into detail now, it wasn’t even nice, her friend also came, we were all there together. We woke up in that apartment, we stayed until 11 in the morning and we arranged to see each other that evening, but Taki couldn’t,” said Boža and revealed how they started hanging out.

“Maja asked me to talk to Taki after leaving the reality show and tell him to send her some sheets and teddy bears. We met and that’s how our intense friendship began. We decided that whenever I’m in Belgrade we go to lunches and dinners and mandatory night out. I can freely say that we are the kings of night outs. With Taki, I really got to know a totally different world, with him and around him there is always some chaos, and in combination with me, we are fear and trepidation for the female gender. It’s interesting that Taki is always started by young girls, my peers and younger than me, and older girls, his generation, jump on me. There are crazy girls after Taki, they want to tear him apart, each one pulls her to her side, so that people don’t believe it.”

