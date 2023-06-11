Božo Vrećo declared a style icon | Fun

Božo Vrećo attracted enormous attention at the “Story Hall of Fame” party, which was held in Zagreb.

Numerous famous personalities gathered at the big event “Story awards” which was held in Zagreb, and among them were Serbian stars – Seka Aleksić, Milan Marić, Aco Pejović and many others. However, when it is on red carpet arrived Božo Vrećo, everything seemed to stop for a moment. His fashion choice caused the most attention and as many say – this took courage.

Božo appeared in a long red dress skirts, with bands symbolizing suspenders. The styling completed it with a black turban, heels, a letter bag and accentuated make-up. He proudly posed for photographers, and later received an award that caused fanfare. He received an award for style iconand thanked him on social networks. “Wonderful night and beautiful friends. Thanks for all the love”, Božo wrote.

Božo is known for surprising his followers with styling and bold fashion ventures. He received the most comments when he posted a photo in a women’s swimsuit. Back then, many women commented that she had “perfectly sculpted legs.” “What kind of God are you”, “Wonderful, you are an inspiration to me”, “God was stolen from Greek mythology. An unreal man. Every picture is pure art”, “Genius”, “Top line”, were just some of them.

It is known that Božo starts his performances in elegant men’s suits, and then changes into luxurious dresses and wears a large number of necklaces. In this way, he can fully immerse himself in both men’s and women’s texts because, anyway, he believes that all people are both, but they cannot express it due to family, work, career and other circumstances. What do you think?



