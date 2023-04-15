Home World Božović will be detained for up to 30 days Info
The higher court in Podgorica ordered the custody of the president of the municipality of Budva, Milo Božović, for up to 30 days, who is suspected of creating a criminal organization and crimes related to drugs.

Božović was ordered into custody due to the risk of escape and influence on witnesses, said the advisor for public relations of the High Court, Marija Raković, according to Montenegrin media.

Previously, detention up to 30 days was proposed by the Special State Prosecutor’s Office.

Božović was arrested yesterday in an operation by the Special Police Department. He was arrested in his family home, and his office in the municipality of Budva was also searched.

Božović is charged with the criminal offense of creating a criminal organization and three criminal offenses of unauthorized production, possession and distribution of narcotic drugs.

