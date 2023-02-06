Home World BP – Easter Eggs – Mondolinguo
World

by admin
On the occasion of Easter, download and print the game of the right pick on the colors Easter eggs!

With this very easy card game, your learners will be able to learn or revise colors in French using 4 Easter eggs! The goal of the game is very similar to the game of 7 families: it is a question of grouping the 4 cards of the same color by asking them from the other players or by drawing them and thus forming a family and earning a point.

The rules of the game are to be found in the document as well as memo cards.

Good game, Tiphanie 🙂

Please do not distribute the PDF directly on your site or a sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please embed the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission.
