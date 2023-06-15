BRACCHI The logistics giant in 2022 will reach 189 million in turnover (+19%). – Companies

Bracchi, a company founded in 1928 specialized in transport with headquarters in the Bergamo area and a dozen hubs distributed between Italy, Poland, Slovakia and Germany, is recording constant growth. In fact, the group ended 2022 with revenues rising to 189 million euros, +19% on the previous year.

Excellent result also for Ebitda, +26% on 2022, a value that allows the company to obtain an enviable financial leverage. A very positive year, therefore, in which the logistics giant also invested 5.9 million euros in automation and IT technologies and the renewal of the transport fleet, opening another 40,000 square meters of warehouses during the year , thus bringing the covered areas managed directly at European level to 350,000 square metres.

Engineer Umberto Ferretti, CEO of Bracchi, has seen the company grow by double digits. From 2019 to 2022, despite Covid, there was a +9% in the transport segment and an average of 19% in the logistics segment.

“The first quarter of 2023 got off to a good start, we aim to exceed the symbolic share of 200 million in revenues by the end of the year despite the current turbulence on prices, energy and raw material costs”, explains Ferretti. “We plan to expand on our ability to build customized services for clients, who are increasingly outsourcing oriented.

Not only that: we will invest in new openings in logistics, which will also bring growth in transport. In the last two years we have laid the foundations for an increasingly efficient organization with an international reach also thanks to the integration of services with the acquired offices in Sorbolo, in the Parma area, which has made it possible to expand the historic specialization in exceptional transport with transport solutions heavy technical up to 80-100 tons; but also of Bassano del Grappa, in the Vicenza area, where the growth of the fashion department has been sudden thanks to the customization of services”.

One of Ferretti’s main objectives is also an ever greater corporate involvement in green issues. “The growth of Bracchi is also the result of a continuous investment in the renewal of means of transport”, he says. “In fact, our fleet of vehicles is constantly being adapted from an ecological point of view and we choose everything that goes in the direction of reducing the carbon footprint. The new hub of Castrezzato (in the Brescia area), certified “Leed Gold”, is an example”.

In 2022, the workforce also increased: for Bracchi in the Italian offices in Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna and in the foreign offices in Germany, Poland and Slovakia, today there are 650 “Fte”, the “full time equivalent” (with a percentage by more than 85%, for permanent contracts). The growth path of the female component is also interesting, which today accounts for 36% of the company population.

The under 35 component also increased, rising from 29% to 33%. Bracchi in 2022 also decided to focus on training on topics such as the development of transversal skills (agile leadership, management of complexities, negotiation), technical knowledge, such as the use of computer software, and to host internships in collaboration with institutions local schools.