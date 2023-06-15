Home » BRACCHI The logistics giant in 2022 will reach 189 million in turnover (+19%). – Companies
World

BRACCHI The logistics giant in 2022 will reach 189 million in turnover (+19%). – Companies

by admin
BRACCHI The logistics giant in 2022 will reach 189 million in turnover (+19%). – Companies

Bracchi, a company founded in 1928 specialized in transport with headquarters in the Bergamo area and a dozen hubs distributed between Italy, Poland, Slovakia and Germany, is recording constant growth. In fact, the group ended 2022 with revenues rising to 189 million euros, +19% on the previous year.

Excellent result also for Ebitda, +26% on 2022, a value that allows the company to obtain an enviable financial leverage. A very positive year, therefore, in which the logistics giant also invested 5.9 million euros in automation and IT technologies and the renewal of the transport fleet, opening another 40,000 square meters of warehouses during the year , thus bringing the covered areas managed directly at European level to 350,000 square metres.

Engineer Umberto Ferretti, CEO of Bracchi, has seen the company grow by double digits. From 2019 to 2022, despite Covid, there was a +9% in the transport segment and an average of 19% in the logistics segment.

“The first quarter of 2023 got off to a good start, we aim to exceed the symbolic share of 200 million in revenues by the end of the year despite the current turbulence on prices, energy and raw material costs”, explains Ferretti. “We plan to expand on our ability to build customized services for clients, who are increasingly outsourcing oriented.

Not only that: we will invest in new openings in logistics, which will also bring growth in transport. In the last two years we have laid the foundations for an increasingly efficient organization with an international reach also thanks to the integration of services with the acquired offices in Sorbolo, in the Parma area, which has made it possible to expand the historic specialization in exceptional transport with transport solutions heavy technical up to 80-100 tons; but also of Bassano del Grappa, in the Vicenza area, where the growth of the fashion department has been sudden thanks to the customization of services”.

See also  The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference opens, and the report on the state of the global climate in 2021 is released_extreme

One of Ferretti’s main objectives is also an ever greater corporate involvement in green issues. “The growth of Bracchi is also the result of a continuous investment in the renewal of means of transport”, he says. “In fact, our fleet of vehicles is constantly being adapted from an ecological point of view and we choose everything that goes in the direction of reducing the carbon footprint. The new hub of Castrezzato (in the Brescia area), certified “Leed Gold”, is an example”.

In 2022, the workforce also increased: for Bracchi in the Italian offices in Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna and in the foreign offices in Germany, Poland and Slovakia, today there are 650 “Fte”, the “full time equivalent” (with a percentage by more than 85%, for permanent contracts). The growth path of the female component is also interesting, which today accounts for 36% of the company population.

The under 35 component also increased, rising from 29% to 33%. Bracchi in 2022 also decided to focus on training on topics such as the development of transversal skills (agile leadership, management of complexities, negotiation), technical knowledge, such as the use of computer software, and to host internships in collaboration with institutions local schools.

You may also like

Switzerland, referendum on the minimum tax for multinationals

‘The Davenports’ tells the story of a millionaire...

London, Parliament condemns Boris Johnson on Partygate: the...

Russians in Europe should be followed Info

Pope Francis: In famine of brotherhood, we must...

In the surrogacy clinic in Kiev. Now the...

The most beautiful woman visiting construction sites architect...

Netanyahu has a problem with his majority

Huang Weilun: Encourage young people to join the...

“Our motion to ask the government to increase...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy