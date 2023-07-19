Brad Pitt earned $1,500 in the movie Dark Side of the Sun Fun

The handsome actor in his first film shot on the Montenegrin coast, took a “lousy fee” in seven weeks

He played in cult films, won the Oscar for the best supporting role in “Once Upon a Time in America” ​​and according to information that can be found on the Internet “heavy” is 400 million dollars.

Brad Pitt, the actor who came into the limelight when he appeared at Wimbledon because of his youthful appearance at the age of 60, has not always signed million-dollar contracts. His first contract for a role in the film, and the main one, amounted to only 1,523 dollars, or 160,000 dinars for two months of filming.

The film in question is Božidar Nikolić’s “The Dark Side of the Sun”, which was filmed in Kotor in the summer of 1988, and which, due to the collapse of Yugoslavia, was only published in 1997.

Brad Pitt played alongside Milena Dravić, Gorica Popović and Sonja Savić in this production.

Brad Pitt once seduced the greatest beauties of the world of cinema – he was in a relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow and married twice – first to his colleague Jennifer Aniston, and then to Angelina Jolie.

