HELSINKI – After the actor, the sculptor? The American star Brad Pitt discreetly opened this weekend in Finland the first exhibition of his sculptures. “He was exciting and wonderful,” Sarianne Soikkonen, curator of the AFP, told AFP Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tamperethe third largest city in the Nordic country.

For the first time, the “largely self-taught” 58-year-old actor exhibited nine works, in a joint exhibition with the renowned British artist Thomas Houseagobut also another famous rookie, the Australian rock star Nick Caveaccording to reports from the museum.

