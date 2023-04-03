Not quite the big mansion at 57 Boulevard in Westfield NJ. In terms of disturbing presences, however, the mansion that Brad Pitt has just managed to sell has nothing to envy. And while it looks seriously haunted, Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband managed to sell the huge, luxurious Los Angeles property for twenty times what he paid to buy it: $40 million.

We are talking about the house where the six children with his ex-wife grew up, the one which, according to the previous owner Cassandra Peterson (a 71-year-old horror icon now known as Elvira, the queen of darkness), would have been haunted.

Pitt had been informed

Yes, Brad Pitt was aware that the house was haunted. In fact, the owner told «People» that she had informed him that «many strange things had happened in the house since we moved there. And he was thrilled with it. He thought it was very cool.’ She, the actress, also explained that she met him three times before concluding the deal; she describes him as a lovable person.

Cassandra Peterson (the name is already intoned) has well described the oddities she would have witnessed within the walls of the house. In order: a ghost sitting on the ground floor in front of the fireplace and a person floating on the bottom of the pool swimming in circles.

The ghostly events began shortly after moving into the house with her ex-husband, musician and producer Mark Pierson: “We had a priest come to perform an exorcism,” she said.

A mansion of extra luxury

When Pitt bought the mansion in 1994, he paid $1.7 million for it because it was in such bad shape. To such an extent that in the minds of the builders hired by the actor the idea of ​​demolishing it would even have flashed at a certain point. But the actor had fallen in love with some details including the living room and the dining room characterized by a boiserie, i.e. wood paneling on the walls, in mahogany and copper-colored ceilings. So he gave the green light to a radical facelift that started from same foundation. Then, after literally lifting the entire building, he also had a tennis court and a skating rink built.

The macabre history of the villa

The history of Briarcliff Manor is indeed creepy. The villa had been built in 1910 for an oil tycoon. In the 1960s, even before Cassandra Peterson, Mark Hamill, the Star Wars actor, had also lived in the villa, but he left after his roommate took his own life. As if that weren’t enough, the house also appears to have been the scene of a suspicious death after a Ziegfield Follies performer was found dead in the swimming pool.

In another interview some time ago, Peterson explained that disturbing things happened in the villa from the very first days they went to live there. “I went upstairs to the third floor to unpack moving boxes and I heard these footsteps across the ceiling – thud thud thud and then thud thud thud again – I was about to look up and I clearly noticed the vibrations of this person’s footsteps walking across the room. I ran upstairs and said, convinced they were my collaborators: «Hey, I told you not to go up… and I stopped. There was no one. There was absolutely nobody there, just a huge empty hall.”