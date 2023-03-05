A man living in Charlotte County, on the southwestern coast of Florida, died after allegedly consuming tap water containing the microscopic “brain-eating” amoeba known scientifically as “Naegleria fowleri”.

This was confirmed by the state Department of Health. Health authorities said in a statement that the deceased, whose identity was not disclosed, was infected with the parasite “probably as a result of rinsing the sinuses with tap water”.

Authorities continue to investigate the death, which occurred in late February. “An epidemiological investigation is ongoing to understand the specific circumstances of the infection,” said Jae Williams of the Florida Department of Health. Naegleria fowleri lives in the environment and when it proliferates in warm water it can cause lethal infections by reaching the brain via the olfactory nerves.

“In rare situations, this amoeba can cause a brain infection called ‘primary amoebic meningoencephalitis,'” the Department of Health said.