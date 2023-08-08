Brain-eating amoeba kills 17-year-old in Georgia after swimming in a lake

GEORGIA. Tragedy for the young student Megan Ebenroth, 17, died of a brain-eating amoeba infection. As reported by the New York Post, the identity of the victim was only disclosed today, but the death dates back to a month ago. The mother, interviewed byAtlanta Journal-Constitutionhe confessed that he was still in shock.

The day at the lake with friends

It all started on July 11, when Megan decided to spend a day at the lake with friends, in an occasion for fun before starting her last year of high school. Unfortunately, a few days after the excursion, the young woman began to experience severe headaches, which was reason enough to immediately take her to the hospital. Doctors, however, initially diagnosed her with sinusitis and prescribed her an antibiotic, deeming it to be a trivial situation.

Symptoms: from fever to death

However, Megan’s symptoms worsened rapidly. She has had fever, migraine and balance problems, which has further raised concerns for her parents. As a result, the young woman was taken back to the hospital and placed under intubation and a medically induced coma. Despite doctors’ attempts to relieve the swelling in his brain with surgery, the situation got worse and worse. After eleven days of fighting, Megan lost her battle with the infection.

The infection diagnosed by doctors

Doctors identified the cause of death as an insidious infection with Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as the brain-eating amoeba. This rare and lethal microorganism has already caused five deaths in Georgia since 1962. The news has deeply shaken the community and has thrown into despair the family and friends of Megan, who still had a long and distinguished career of study and dreams for the future ahead of him. The sad story of Megan Ebenroth serves as a ruthless warning: it is essential to be cautious when using warm freshwater, as the risk of infection is always present.