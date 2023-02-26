The Italian brand presented its autumn-winter 2023 collection, and part of the scenography on the runway was a pile of over 200,000 boxes of condoms, with which “Diesel” also announced the upcoming cooperation with the company “Durex”.

Guests who arrived at the “Diesel” fashion show at Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday may have been surprised by the scenery – a huge mountain of condoms.

“We like to play in Diesel and we are serious about it”, creative director Glen Martens said in a statement.

“Have fun, respect each other, be safe”.

Indeed, the entire collection explored themes of freedom, pleasure and experimentation, with models strutting around piles of condoms in ultra-low-waisted jeans, denim with sheer mesh lace detailing and ripped silk dresses held together by chains of uncertain strength. Accompanied by a techno soundtrack interspersed with the sound of explicit sighs, they reinforced Martinez’s intention to push the boundaries.

Since becoming creative director in October 2020, the Belgian designer has steered ‘Diesel’ – long known for its provocative marketing and luxury denim aesthetic – towards a more experimental use of denim. He also played with recycled materials. Only in this collection are shown remnants of nylon coated with another type of plastic and faux fur dyed to look almost like fluid and biker jackets that have been transformed into structural shapes by heating.

And, of course, he made the “Diesel” set one of the main topics during fashion week.

Well, that#Dieselshow filled me with glee. What a nice way to start#IMFpic.twitter.com/ZDceWv5rtV — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman)February 22, 2023

The “mountain” condom, as “Diesel” described it, created another viral moment under Martens’ guidance – a move that promotes both the fashion brand’s new collection and safe sex. In keeping with the theme, invitations were sent in the form of packs of Durex condoms, and in a press release after the show, it was announced that Diesel would be distributing an additional 300,000 condoms in its stores worldwide.

One T-shirt seen on the runway also hinted at what was to come, with the classic ‘Diesel’ logo ‘D’ replaced by a Durex ‘D’.

