Singer Branka Sovrlić enjoys an easy life, and when she posts a photo from the beach, she makes all the users of social networks think.

Source: Instagram/branka_sovrlic

The singer, who turned 66 this year, enjoys traveling, and her photos from luxurious destinations “knock her off her feet.” It was no different when she recently stayed in Dubai, and with the latest photo she shared on her Instagram account, she made everyone understand.

Palm trees, a luxury hotel, rocks and on them Branka smilingly posing in a black one-piece bathing suit that highlighted all her curves that are the envy of her much younger colleagues. Branka’s followers are delighted with her appearance, and the complimentary comments just kept coming one after the other.



See description IT SWIMS IN THE MILLIONS, AND WHEN THE BOMB IS DROPPED IN THE 7TH DECADE! Branka does not use Photoshop, she only changes beaches and bikinis! (PHOTO) Hide description Source: Instagram/branka_sovrlicNo. picture: 9

1 / 9 Source: Instagram/branka_sovrlicNo. picture: 9

2 / 9 Source: Instagram/branka_sovrlicNo. picture: 9

3 / 9 AD Source: Instagram/branka_sovrlicNo. picture: 9

4 / 9 Source: Instagram/branka_sovrlicNo. picture: 9

5 / 9 Source: Instagram/branka_sovrlicNo. picture: 9

6 / 9 AD Source: Instagram/branka_sovrlicNo. picture: 9

7 / 9 Source: Instagram/branka_sovrlicNo. picture: 9

8 / 9 Source: Instagram/branka_sovrlicNo. picture: 9

9 / 9 AD

She was a singer once revealed what she owns and admitted that she doesn’t use Photoshop, and that she would look great even without it – “There’s no need for that, I’m happy with my appearance. I don’t want to look like I’m twenty years old in photos, when I’m already on the public stage 37. After all, health is the most important thing. The soul is what gives the face beauty,” she said.

It is also known that he owns several luxury properties, as well as a villa in Ilidža where he lives and which is under state protection.Just look at part of Branka Sovrlić’s home:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!