Home World Branka Sovrlić in a swimsuit | Fun
World

Branka Sovrlić in a swimsuit | Fun

by admin
Branka Sovrlić in a swimsuit | Fun

Singer Branka Sovrlić enjoys an easy life, and when she posts a photo from the beach, she makes all the users of social networks think.

Source: Instagram/branka_sovrlic

The singer, who turned 66 this year, enjoys traveling, and her photos from luxurious destinations “knock her off her feet.” It was no different when she recently stayed in Dubai, and with the latest photo she shared on her Instagram account, she made everyone understand.

Palm trees, a luxury hotel, rocks and on them Branka smilingly posing in a black one-piece bathing suit that highlighted all her curves that are the envy of her much younger colleagues. Branka’s followers are delighted with her appearance, and the complimentary comments just kept coming one after the other.

She was a singer once revealed what she owns and admitted that she doesn’t use Photoshop, and that she would look great even without it – “There’s no need for that, I’m happy with my appearance. I don’t want to look like I’m twenty years old in photos, when I’m already on the public stage 37. After all, health is the most important thing. The soul is what gives the face beauty,” she said.

See also  Nepal plane crash: Indian victims live on-board; moment of plane crash goes viral - BBC News 中文

It is also known that he owns several luxury properties, as well as a villa in Ilidža where he lives and which is under state protection.Just look at part of Branka Sovrlić’s home:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

3 dead in shooting in Florida, US, suspect...

Paige Vanzant with her husband | Sports

Ukraine, Russian bombs on Kherson. CNN: «Kiev forced...

Palermo-Cosenza, where to see it on TV and...

Fire in Hamburg, 140 people evacuated. “It’s a...

Suspected Pentagon Leaks Show Ukraine Could Lose Air...

Borac Crvena zvezda ABA league live broadcast livestream...

Jon Rahm wins Augusta Masters 2023 hands down

He gets 3 of his employees pregnant in...

Arrange the rhythm of the sea in advance!Japan’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy