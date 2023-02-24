Branka Sovrlić reflected on today’s situation on the show, where she has been present for decades, and commented on her colleagues.

Source: YouTube/Zvezde Granda Spezial

“I had performances almost every day, and I had to write down where I wore what so that I wouldn’t repeat my styling. We had a lot of work then, we didn’t even go abroad for a while, because it was more profitable to work here. Somehow those stamps and sets were modern, earlier they were better things for the stage. It seems to me that before, somehow, dressed better on stage than nowthen there was even a period when everyone came ‘apa drapa’, while I liked to be on stage in stage clothes,” she explained. Branka Sovrlicand commented on the styling of a colleague.

“There are men and women colleagues who go on stage in what they used to walk down the street in. Before, we had our wardrobe men and women, and we have to bring at least two sets, and they tell us what can and can’t be done… And not to go out like some, which happens to them – they sing a song in their coat“, is an honest singer, who shares the opinion of numerous colleagues that a lot has changed on the pop scene, but scandals have never followed her during her rich career.

“Fortunately, there was never any yellow press for me, although I used to not like some headlines. I always behaved normally, wore miniskirts, but people noticed it, so they wrote that I was a ‘sex bomb’, but I know that it’s an integral part of our work. Although it used to happen that someone was malicious, for example, on one occasion I was really extra dressed, I had Dior sandals, and a journalist wrote that I came in plastic sandals. I don’t suffer from always having something branded, I simply buy what I like, I have so many shoes that my husband calls me a centipede. I’m never without heels, even at home I wear them“, the singer recently said for “Grand”.

See also what she said about her wealth and luxurious life for Kurir television:

01:16 HUSBAND BOUGHT ME A MERCEDES THAT PARKS ITSELF! Branka Sovrlić revealed: I stretch out as much as I can and BUY WHAT I WANT Source: Kurir television Source: Kurir television

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!