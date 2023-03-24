Home World Branko Karačić is the new coach of Posušje Sport
World

Branko Karačić is the new coach of Posušje Sport

by admin
Branko Karačić is the new coach of Posušje Sport

The former coach of Široki Brije, Zrinjsko and Vitez sat on the bench of Posušak.

Source: Promo/NK Široki Brijeg

Branko Karačić um:tel has returned to the BiH Premier League!

The former coach of Široki Brije, Zrinjsko and Vitez sat on the bench of Posušje, which yesterday decided to dismiss Goran Granić.

Karačić’s last engagement was in Croatian Sesvete a little less than two years ago.

“HŠK Posušje would like to officially confirm the appointment of Branko Karačić as the new head of the coaching staff of the first team! Behind the 62-year-old specialist born in Vinkovci are coaching engagements on the benches of first league teams from BiH and Croatia. Karačić led HSK Zrinjski Mostar, HNK Šibenik, NK Široki Brijeg, HNK Cibalija, NK Zagreb, NK Vitez, NK Varaždin, NK Osijek and NK Slaven Belupo. The official presentation is scheduled for tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. We wish the new coach a warm welcome and lots of luck and success on the blue-white bench!”it was announced from the “Mokri Dolac” stadium.

Let’s remind you, Ferdo Milin sat on the bench of Posušak at the start of the season, but the change at the helm took place already in September of last year, when he was replaced by the aforementioned Granić. However, the bad results forced the club management to reach for changes again, in the hope that the arrival of the experienced Karačić will bring them better results.

Posusje, along with several other clubs, is desperately fighting for survival in BiH. elites, and they are only one point away from the relegation zone.

See also  Xi Jinping's pro-Russian behavior is extraordinary and Putin's phone calls are very different from China and Russia (Photos)

Karačić will make his debut at the beginning of April, when his new club will host last-placed Igman.đ in the back-to-back derby.

(WORLD)

You may also like

Daily horoscope for March 24 | Fun

Adiconsum’s observations on the AgCom resolution on call...

Weather Sicily, the rain goes away, spring weekend...

War Ukraine Russia, Medvedev: “Uranium bullets would open...

Ivana Šopić has a new boyfriend Fun

JAL: agreement with Boeing to buy 21 737...

NATO, B-52 bomber departs from Spain and flies...

Greta Thunberg graduates in Theology, but is controversial:...

«Here to network». Applause, compliments (and tensions in...

North Korea tests new nuclear submarine drone. “We...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy