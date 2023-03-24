The former coach of Široki Brije, Zrinjsko and Vitez sat on the bench of Posušak.

Source: Promo/NK Široki Brijeg

Branko Karačić um:tel has returned to the BiH Premier League!

The former coach of Široki Brije, Zrinjsko and Vitez sat on the bench of Posušje, which yesterday decided to dismiss Goran Granić.

Karačić’s last engagement was in Croatian Sesvete a little less than two years ago.

“HŠK Posušje would like to officially confirm the appointment of Branko Karačić as the new head of the coaching staff of the first team! Behind the 62-year-old specialist born in Vinkovci are coaching engagements on the benches of first league teams from BiH and Croatia. Karačić led HSK Zrinjski Mostar, HNK Šibenik, NK Široki Brijeg, HNK Cibalija, NK Zagreb, NK Vitez, NK Varaždin, NK Osijek and NK Slaven Belupo. The official presentation is scheduled for tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. We wish the new coach a warm welcome and lots of luck and success on the blue-white bench!”it was announced from the “Mokri Dolac” stadium.

Let’s remind you, Ferdo Milin sat on the bench of Posušak at the start of the season, but the change at the helm took place already in September of last year, when he was replaced by the aforementioned Granić. However, the bad results forced the club management to reach for changes again, in the hope that the arrival of the experienced Karačić will bring them better results.

Posusje, along with several other clubs, is desperately fighting for survival in BiH. elites, and they are only one point away from the relegation zone.

Karačić will make his debut at the beginning of April, when his new club will host last-placed Igman.đ in the back-to-back derby.

