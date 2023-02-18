Duško Ivanović hugged Branko Lazić in front of the journalists. “My players know how to analyze”

Izvor: TV Arena sport Premium/Screenshot

Crvena zvezda achieved victory against Partizan in the semi-finals Cup of Radivoje Korac, after coming back from an 18-point deficit (26:44) at the end of the second quarter. After the match and placement in the final in which the red and whites will play against Mega on Saturday from the 21st, the captain of Zvezda Branko Lazic he congratulated the team.

“I congratulate the team on a great victory, even though we didn’t start as we should have. We managed to bear all the pressure and everything that happened on the field and around the field, and that only adds to this victory. Thank you to the fans, who supported us throughout the match and without we wouldn’t be able to solve this with them. I hope they will support us tomorrow in another battle for the trophy. Once again, congratulations to the whole team and the club on the victory,” said Lazić at the press conference.

When asked how much it is exclusion of Dusko Ivanovic motivated and united the team, Lazić smiled and said: “Ask the coach, maybe it was part of the tactic“. At that, Ivanovic hugged him, and Lazic continued more seriously: “I’m joking, it obviously had an effect, but I think that even without it, we would have managed to achieve the result we achieved tonight”.

Ivanovic then spoke concisely as always. “I have players who analyze very well. This is the second game, we came to win the Cup, and tomorrow will be the third, and we should play with that mentality in the final as well,” said the Montenegrin expert at the beginning of his speech.

When asked what he was dissatisfied with at “minus 10” at halftime, Ivanovic answered that he was satisfied with the result, considering the very poor game of the red and whites in the first 20 minutes. “Despite the bad game in the half, we had an outstanding result in my opinion. The only thing we lacked was aggressiveness, which we didn’t have. When I came to Zvezda on the first day and held training, I said that these guys are tough, tough, fighters and it showed. At the beginning, we didn’t have aggressiveness, but later it showed and we played the way we should play.”

Asked about Fakund Kampac’s performance, Ivanovic said that he expects him to play even better. Also, he assessed that the Argentine was too nervous at the start. “Campaco is a player who played at a high level and who showed his quality in the Spanish championship, in the Euroleague, in the NBA and despite having this index, he can play much better. That should be his goal. He played good, but he will play a lot better. Tonight, especially in the second half, he led the team the way he should play. I think he was too excited, he didn’t play against as strong an opponent as we had tonight. His start to the game was rushed and he didn’t think In the second, he played as well as he can, although he is not yet at the level he will be at,” Ivanovic said.