‘Brave drivers’ deliver pope’s new life aid to Kherson – Vatican News Vatican

Pope Francis renewed his appeal for Ukraine, while in hospital he asked the Pontifical Service of Amity to send living aid to areas severely damaged by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

(Vatican News Network) On the occasion of reciting the Angelus on June 18, Pope Francis once again issued an appeal for the suffering Ukraine, calling on the faithful not to forget the people of that country and to “persevere in prayer” for them . The pope also thought of the Ukrainian people while in hospital last week, ordering the Congregation for Caritas to send relief supplies to Kherson, which was badly damaged after the Kakhovka dam was destroyed a week ago.

The life aid, which included soap, diapers and canned food, was transported from Rome’s Hagia Sophia by “brave drivers” praised by Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, director of the Pope’s Societies. “While the Pope was hospitalized at the Jemeli Hospital, the Pope also expressed special concern for the people of the Kherson region, who are suffering from the destruction of the dam,” the cardinal said.

Cardinal Krajewski said that this is the new time that there have been countless aid trucks from Rome, and that 106 aid trucks have left Hagia Sophia and arrived in Ukraine in the past. The cardinal had warned that a truck full of aid, mostly tinned food, would leave Naples in the next few days. Although the conflict has lasted a year, the love and care have never ceased.

2023.06.17 New shipment of aid from the Charity Department for Ukraine, organized by Cardinal Krajewski 2023.06.17 New shipment of aid from the Charity Department for Ukraine, organized by Cardinal Krajewski

Delivery of living aid to Kherson

