Brawl in a high school in California, student stabbed to death: another was injured

Brawl in a high school in California, student stabbed to death: another was injured

HOLY ROSE. A teenager was stabbed to death during a high school brawl in California, while another was injured. He brings it back Abc news citing police sources.

The accident occurred at 10 am local time (6 pm in Italy) at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa, about 70 km from San Francisco. According to the first reconstruction, two 16-year-old students entered a classroom and started arguing with another 15-year-old boy. The latter pulled out a knife with a 10-centimeter blade and began to repeatedly hit the two Boys. One died in hospital, the other remains hospitalized, but his life is not in danger.

The attacker then fled, but was tracked down by the police. At the time of the brawl there were 27 students and three teachers in the classroom, who managed to intervene, but the toll could have been much heavier.

