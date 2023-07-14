A brawl it erupted in Kosovo parliament after that an opposition deputy, Mergim Lushtakuthrew water at the prime minister Albin Kurti while he was talking about the government’s measures to ease tensions with ethnic Serbs in the north of the country. Shortly before, Kurti’s deputy, Loyal Beslimi, had torn up a drawing that made fun of Kurti and which the opposition had handed over to the prime minister. Local media said that the Kosovar premier was escorted out of the courtroomas chaos erupted around him.

The article Brawl in the Kosovo parliament: deputy throws water at the prime minister, then the fray breaks out – Video comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

