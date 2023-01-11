BRASILIA – The Source Code is to blame. Without that hidden algorithm designed by conspiracy theorists of the international left, Bolsonaro would have won the elections in Brazil, so there would have been no need to attempt a coup d’état. “Be funny, but that’s just the way it is.” Telma Vieira gets annoyed when she senses skepticism. Forty-eight years old, hairdresser, mother of two children and Bolsonarista of the first hour, she keeps a photo of the Source Code in her mobile phone, for those who have no faith.