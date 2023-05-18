Home » Brazil, an Italian tourist drowns in Rio de Janeiro
World

Brazil, an Italian tourist drowns in Rio de Janeiro

by admin
Brazil, an Italian tourist drowns in Rio de Janeiro

SAO PAULO – An Italian tourist died by drowning due to an illness in front of Barra da Tijuca beach, near the Grand Hyatt Hotel, in the west of Rio de Janeiro.

The man was transported to hospital by helicopter, but when he arrived at the Lourenço Jorge hospital he was already dead. The online of the Globe reports it. The municipal health secretariat, reports the same source, identified the victim as Marco Nastasi, 39 years oldborn in Italy, lived in Colombia, and in Rio de Janeiro on vacation.

See also  A man who photographed the "UFO fleet" at sea suddenly stunned netizens (Photos) | Unidentified Flying Objects | UFO | Wandering in the Air | Aliens | A Fleet |

You may also like

Palestinian tensions escalate as Israeli far-right marches in...

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

The state of emergency in Novi Grad has...

future won wide | Sport

The probabilities of Palermo-Brescia: an opportunity for Bettella

Combating the use of crack, awareness campaign for...

Locals 14 days since the massacre in Mladenovac...

Partizan won the Student Center statement by Željko...

The Turin Book Fair opens its doors. Lagioia...

Economic agenda of 19 May 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy