Brazil, an Italian tourist drowns in Rio de Janeiro

SAO PAULO – An Italian tourist died by drowning due to an illness in front of Barra da Tijuca beach, near the Grand Hyatt Hotel, in the west of Rio de Janeiro.

The man was transported to hospital by helicopter, but when he arrived at the Lourenço Jorge hospital he was already dead. The online of the Globe reports it. The municipal health secretariat, reports the same source, identified the victim as Marco Nastasi, 39 years oldborn in Italy, lived in Colombia, and in Rio de Janeiro on vacation.