Brazil and Argentina will announce this week the start of work to arrive at a common currency between the two countries. The Financial Times reports it, revealing that the currency will be called sur, which in Spanish means south.

The official announcement

The announcement should be made by the president of Argentina Alberto Fernández and that of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva who will soon be together in Buenos Aires for the summit of CELAC, the community of 33 Latin American and Caribbean states. The goal is to strengthen trade between the two South American giants and reduce dependence on the US dollar.

“The decision will be made to start studying the parameters necessary for a common currency, including fiscal aspects, public finances and the role of central banks,” Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa explained to the Financial Times.

Brazil and Argentina have been discussing the possibility of a single currency since early 2019, although the proposal was initially opposed by the Brazilian central bank.

The Financial Times explains that the intention is to invite other South American countries to join the SUR in the future.