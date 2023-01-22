Home World Brazil and Argentina, the work for the common currency is underway
World

Brazil and Argentina, the work for the common currency is underway

by admin
Brazil and Argentina, the work for the common currency is underway

Brazil and Argentina will announce this week the start of work to arrive at a common currency between the two countries. The Financial Times reports it, revealing that the currency will be called sur, which in Spanish means south.

The official announcement

The announcement should be made by the president of Argentina Alberto Fernández and that of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva who will soon be together in Buenos Aires for the summit of CELAC, the community of 33 Latin American and Caribbean states. The goal is to strengthen trade between the two South American giants and reduce dependence on the US dollar.

“The decision will be made to start studying the parameters necessary for a common currency, including fiscal aspects, public finances and the role of central banks,” Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa explained to the Financial Times.

Brazil and Argentina have been discussing the possibility of a single currency since early 2019, although the proposal was initially opposed by the Brazilian central bank.

Find out more

The Financial Times explains that the intention is to invite other South American countries to join the SUR in the future.

See also  No actresses in fiction and veiled presenters, the TV rules of the Taliban

You may also like

Israel, Netanyahu yields to the High Court: Minister...

Brazil and Argentina towards the creation of a...

Pope Francis wishes peace and happiness to all...

Somalia, Mogadishu: shots and wounded in the attack...

South Sudan, Monsignor Carlassare on the Pope’s visit:...

ýts Ȳȡǳʩ–

Harry: “When my father Carlo told me that...

Peru, battle at San Marcos: the police raid...

Tajani in Egypt: “Reassured by al Sisi on...

24 hours of the city | The first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy