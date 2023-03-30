There is some news announcing an upheaval in the world. Today the Brazilian government announced an agreement with China whereby trade between the two countries will be conducted in their respective currencieswithout using the US dollar. This means that trade will take place in Brazilian reals and yuan, rather than in dollars, as is normally the case in international transactions.

The relevance of this news is not given only by the economic dimension involved: China is Brazil’s main trading partner and trade between the two countries has reached $150 billion in 2022, with $89.7 billion exported by Brazilians to China. Brazil alone received nearly half (48%) of Chinese investment in Latin America between 2007 and 2020, or more than $70 billion.

This news is very relevant as it signals a trend: China has already established similar agreements with Russia and Argentina. Also the Russiasince it is subject to economic sanctions and since it was robbed of 300 billion dollars by the United States, it is forced to trade abroad with currencies other than the dollar and this has begun to do not only with China but also with India, Iran and so on.

The trend to replace the dollar with other currencies in international trade is a strongly emerging trend that has matured in the loss of economic centrality of the West over the course of these decades and which found its detonator in Western sanctions on Russia. There, in US arrogance, the avalanche started.

The strong point of the avalanche are the BRICS – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – which in the last twenty years have seen their economy grow at a much higher rate than the Western economic system. In 2022, these countries comprised more than 41% of the world‘s population, 24% of world GDP and about 16% of international trade. To this it should be added that the BRICS are increasingly interconnected with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), whose member states are China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

The political point is that the BRICS have the objective of determining a basket of currencies that replaces the dollar in international trade. Some may think that this is an unrealistic goal, that basically the vast majority of world trade still takes place in dollars and therefore that it is a very long-term goal, a secular trend.

I think the opposite is true. The economic reality today is already concretely multipolar and not unipolar. There is thus a material economic basis upon which the overcoming of the dollar’s rent position rests. The military reality is very diversified – with Western spending much higher than that of the BRICS – but the destructive capacity is such as to transform any world war into a holocaust. Thirdly, the sanctions on Russia have come about as a reaction the accelerated development of the BRICS which are booming: Algeria, Iran and Argentina have already applied for membership, while Egypt, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Thailand and Turkey are getting ever closer to the BRICS circuit and opened a dialogue centered on the possibility of future membership.

We are therefore in a transitional phase in which the global dominance of US finance is concretely challenged. Some may think that this is a not particularly relevant phenomenon, all in all a natural consequence of the economic pluralism that characterizes today’s world. It is not so. Finance plays a central role, of command, in the capitalist mode of production and a change of role of the exchange currency means a change in the balance of power, not just an economic fact.

Secondly, the role of the dollar as a currency used for international trade has ensured the United States an income position from which a standard of living entirely above its effective production of wealth in the world derived for that country.

It is therefore a matter of questioning the world hierarchies and the role of the USA within them. News that China and Brazil will base their trade on their national currencies e not on the dollar it is therefore very important news, which only a press enslaved to power and aimed at not making people think will relegate to the economic pages. Because the real crux of the war in Ukraine is this: in the face of the crisis of the dominant role of the USA we must unleash the third World War or should we seek new cooperation between peoples and countries?