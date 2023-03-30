(LaPresse) Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro landed at Brasilia airport at 6.30 on Thursday (11.30 in Italy). Bolsonaro returns to his homeland after 3 months spent in Florida, in the United States. Waiting for him at the airport about a hundred supporters wearing the national football shirt and singing the Brazilian anthem. However, Bolsonaro was unable to meet them immediately and was escorted out of the airport by a side exit escorted by the federal police. Subsequently, the former head of state greeted the supporters outside the headquarters of the Liberal Party. (LaPresse)