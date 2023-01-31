Jair Bolsonaro has no plans to return to Brazil. At least not for the next eight months. Indeed, the former Brazilian president today applied for a six-month visa as a “simple tourist” to stay in the United States, where he had gone after the defeat against Lula in the elections in order not to participate in the inauguration ceremony of his successor. Until now Bolsonaro could stay in the country thanks to a visa granted to diplomats and heads of state, but that visa expired today. Immediately, however, the request for a new permit appeared, which must be approved or rejected within the next two months.

The ex-president’s stay in Florida is therefore lengthening, especially as he ended up at the center of one of the investigations opened by the judiciary after the assault on the Brazilian Congress on 8 January. A Capitol Hill carried out by supporters of Bolsonaro himself, and in his name.

The Brazilian Capitol Hill: thousands of Bolsonaro supporters storm Parliament. Lula: “Fascists, they will be punished”. The police retake the building will be spimpolo 08 January 2023



«He has nothing to fear – commented the former president’s lawyer – he intends to clarify his ideas and become a tourist in the US before deciding what the next step will be. Being a tourist is the ideal solution. Here he relaxes, he already has his own community of Brazilians and admirers, he can eat his beloved steaks in the steak houses, the smoothies … ».

His tourist visa won’t allow him to work, and questions remain about his long-term plans. Before the assault on the institutional headquarters in Brasilia, rumors circulated that he had applied for Italian citizenship like two of his sons. However, the Farnesina had denied it.

Bolsonaro’s ministers

Only 15 days ago the Brazilian federal police carried out the preventive arrest of Anderson Torres, former Minister of Justice in the Bolsonaro government, and in charge of security in Brasilia, arrested on his return after a vacation in Florida. At his house, the draft of a decree considered to be a «coup» was found, in which a «state of defense» was proclaimed, invalidating Lula’s victory.

And just today the Brazilian Supreme Federal Tribunal ordered that the attorney general of the Republic investigate the authorities of the former president’s government for suspected practices of genocide and other hypothetical crimes against the indigenous people of the Yanomami, an indigenous population affected by a very serious health crisis, food and environmental issues largely caused by the invasion of the garimpeiros, the illegal miners and gold seekers, favored by the political initiatives of the Bolsonaro government. So much so that ten days ago the Ministry of Health proclaimed a public health emergency of national importance in their lands.

The accused is in particular the former minister of Bolsonaro Damares Alves, who would not have accepted the requests for help from the community, which during the pandemic had found itself without medicines, beds, vaccines and even drinking water.