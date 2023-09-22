Home » Brazil, Bolsonaro consulted the military on a coup to overturn the elections
Brazil, Bolsonaro consulted the military on a coup to overturn the elections

The former Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, met with the leaders of the armed forces and some of his ministers last year to discuss the details of a project that could include a military intervention to prevent the change of government in Brazil: they support it some local media revealing part of the contents of the testimony of Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, former aide-de-camp of the former right-wing leader. The soldier’s plea deal is considered a key point for the investigation into the alleged coup plan promoted by Bolsonaro.

Until now, investigators have treated the matter with caution and secrecy. In order for the facts to be confirmed and the people named to be eventually held accountable, there must be evidence that confirms the information provided by the lieutenant colonel. The latter reportedly reported that he himself was one of the participants in the meeting in which the coup plan was discussed among those present. According to Cid, the then Navy commander, Admiral Almir Garnier Santos, told Bolsonaro that his troops would be ready to act. The Army command instead declared on that occasion that it would not undertake the coup plan.

