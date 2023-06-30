Home » Brazil, Bolsonaro convicted. He will not be able to run in the 2026 elections
The political future of Jair Bolsonaro it is marked. He will no longer be able to hold public office for the next eight years.

His aspirations to run again in the 2026 elections are waning, the possibilities of attempting the climb even in those of 2030 remain in the balance. He will be 75 years old. A real blow.

With the decisive vote of the councilor Carmen Lucia the possibilities of an acquittal that appeared uncertain from the beginning of this institutional process have mathematically closed.

