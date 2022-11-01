Listen to the audio version of the article

The outgoing right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, breaks the silence after Sunday’s election result, which handed the victory to his opponent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the former trade unionist now in his third term. Since Sunday, after the counting, Bolsonaro had not spoken and had not conceded the victory to Lula. Victory that he has not admitted even this evening. Bolsonaro thanked the 52 million voters who voted for him and said he will continue to follow the Constitution. After speaking from the Alvorada building, Bolsonaro would go to the Federal Supreme Court (Stf). This was announced by CNN Brasil. The Federal Supreme Court has released a note commenting on the speech by Jair Bolsonaro, in which it underlines “the importance” that the president “has ruled on the guarantee of freedom of movement in relation to road blocks, on ‘beginning of the transition, and in recognizing the final result of the elections ”.

However, the Brazilian government agreed to start the transition with the elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Minister Ciro Nogueira, Jair Bolsonaro’s chief of staff, announced that the president has authorized “to begin the transition”. Noguera spoke after Bolsonaro’s speech of less than three minutes. The transition process “will have begun in compliance with the law,” added Nogueira, stating that he was authorized to issue the statement by the head of state. The transition, he specified, will begin on Thursday, when Lula formalizes the name of his vice president, Geraldo Alckmin.

Bolsonaro, our dream continues more alive than ever

“Our dream continues, more alive than ever,” Bolsonaro said at a press conference from the Palacio do Planalto in Brasilia. «We are for order and progress. I have always been labeled as undemocratic while moving within the Constitution ”, added the right-wing leader, stressing that he“ will continue to obey the Constitution ”but without specifying whether he recognizes the defeat and without making his next moves known.

Bolsonaro: I understand protests but we don’t use sinister methods

«I understand the protests, motivated by the indignation for the elections. But the methods of the left should not be used, ”said Bolsonaro, referring to the blockades carried out by his supporters on the highways, as reported by the Brazilian media.

Police roadblocks decreased, now there are 267

Blocks of roads and highways by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil are decreasing. In a press conference, the Federal Traffic Police (PRF) announced that 267 protest points remain in the country, with 42 marches without obstruction of the flow of vehicles, 136 partial blocks and 89 total. The director of operations, Djairlon Moura, reported that the “peak” of total and partial lockdowns occurred overnight, reaching a record number of 421. At the end of the joint operations with the Military Police, 306 points were unlocked. When asked about the images circulating on social media of agents inciting protesters to resist, it was reported that investigations have already been opened and that the agents involved have been identified. The states with the largest number of events taking place are Santa Catarina, Pará and Mato Grosso.