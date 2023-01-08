Listen to the audio version of the article

Brazilian police have used tear gas canisters to try to push back hundreds of supporters of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro who poured out of Congress in Brasilia, a week after left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula took office from Silva. The area around the congress had been cordoned off by the authorities, but the Bolsonarists who refuse to accept Lula’s election raided the congress building.

Supporters of the former president have already raided the Parliament building and the Planalto building, the seat of the Executive and, according to reports from the channel ‘CNN Brazil’, also the building of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE). The incumbent president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is not in Brasilia at the moment but is in the state of Sao Paulo visiting some flooded areas.