Brazilian President Luiz Inàcio Lula da Silva will meet with his counterpart Xi Jinping in China later this month to “mark the beginning of a new era” in relations between the two countries.

The official trip to China, Brazil’s main trading partner, is scheduled for March 26 to 31 and comes at a time of international tension over the war in Ukraine.

Lula is promoting a proposal for Brazil’s participation in a possible multinational dialogue process to end the conflict between Moscow and Kiev.

The Brazilian leader’s visit will come a few days after Xi’s meeting in Moscow with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, against whom the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for the deportation of children to Russian-occupied areas in Ukraine.

In a press conference following the official announcement of the state visit, Chinese diplomatic spokesman Wang Wenbin said the meeting “will usher in a new era and a new future for China-Brazil relations at the level of heads of state.”