Home World Brazil, counting has begun. In the very first data Lula at 44.42% and Bolsonaro at 43.84%, but only 0.19% scrutinized
World

Brazil, counting has begun. In the very first data Lula at 44.42% and Bolsonaro at 43.84%, but only 0.19% scrutinized

by admin
Brazil, counting has begun. In the very first data Lula at 44.42% and Bolsonaro at 43.84%, but only 0.19% scrutinized

ST. PAUL. The former president of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads the presidential elections held today in the vast South American country by a whisker (156 million called to the polls): Lula has 44.42% of the votes, while Jair Bolsonaro, the outgoing president, it is at 43.84. But these are the very first official results, released when just 0.19% of the ballots were scrutinized. If neither Lula nor Bolsonaro manages to break through the 50% barrier, we will go to a second round on October 30th.

See also  Women return to conduct TV programs, but the Afghan press still fears retaliation by the Taliban

You may also like

Brazil elections, started stripped: the first data on...

Biden pardoned 2 drug traffickers close to Maduro...

War in Ukraine, NATO warns Putin: “A tough...

UK expert: Fed’s aggressive rate hikes lead to...

Iran sets Bagher Namazi free: he can leave...

Burkina Faso, flames in the French embassy: this...

Here are the documents on the maneuvers of...

Exclusive | “Mingzhou Incident” came to an end:...

Pound sterling collapse, British Prime Minister Truss: “I...

The Pope: “Absurd to have returned under the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy