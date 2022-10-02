ST. PAUL. The former president of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads the presidential elections held today in the vast South American country by a whisker (156 million called to the polls): Lula has 44.42% of the votes, while Jair Bolsonaro, the outgoing president, it is at 43.84. But these are the very first official results, released when just 0.19% of the ballots were scrutinized. If neither Lula nor Bolsonaro manages to break through the 50% barrier, we will go to a second round on October 30th.