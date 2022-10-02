The outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro at 47.1%, the leader of the PT, Luiz Ignazio Lula da Silva, at 41.5%. These are the very first results of the polls, about twenty minutes after the close of the vote, according to data transmitted by the Higher Electoral Tribunal (TSE). Great expectations for the outcome of the consultation: 5 minutes after the closing of the polls, Lula was instead in the lead with 51.2% and the right-wing president at 36.7%.

In Brazil 156.4 million voters were called to elect the new president, but also governors, deputies, a third of the Senate and to renew the regional legislative assemblies.

Voting can continue beyond closing time in polling stations where there are rows of voters at the end of the voting day, at 5pm local time (10pm in Italy). Former President Lula started out favored in all polls on voting intentions over current president, Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election. If Lula does not get at least 50% he will have to face in the second round on October 30th.

Updating