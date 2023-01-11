The executive secretary of the Brazilian Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Cappelliexonerated all the leaders of the security forces of Brasilia, accused of omissive behavior during the assault on the buildings of power committed on Sunday by the radical supporters of Jair Bolsonaro.

Cappelli appointed sole head of security in the federal district after the dismissal of the former head of Public Safety in Brasilia Anderson Torres, underlined yesterday in statements to CNN Brasil Torres’ role in preparing the assault on the Planalto building, seat of the government. Torres had in fact assumed command on January 2; on the 3rd and 4th he had proceeded to remove the heads of the various police structures, as envisaged by the transfer of power, but he had not replaced them. The power vacuum favored the protesters who decided to trigger the invasion.

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes also ordered public authorities at all levels, especially public security bodies, to take the necessary measures to prevent any attempt to occupy or block public roads, as well as access to buildings public of the country. This was reported by Cnn Brasil, explaining that the decision responds to a request from the general prosecutor’s office (Agu) based on the news according to which extremist groups are launching appeals on Telegram for new demonstrations in all the large cities of the country.

“I would like to think of something less than the coup, which was the work of a group of deranged people”: said today the president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, about the assault on the buildings of power in Brasilia committed on Sunday by supporters of the former president, Jair Bolsonaro.

“They are acts of a minority who continue to believe in the lie of fraud in the elections and who do not want to accept the fact that our electronic ballot box is the most perfect in the world,” added Lula, who defeated Bolsonaro in the runoff. “I would have liked to avoid federal intervention, but these people don’t want to talk,” she concluded.