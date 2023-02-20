Once again, the Fraternity Campaign of the Brazilian bishops for Lent 2023 highlights a scourge that continues to affect millions of Brazilians: that of hunger

For the third time the Brazilian Church shines the spotlight on the cruel scourge of hunger: it had already done so in 1975 and 1985. In Brazil there is not only the folklore of the carnival and the good reputation of football. Unfortunately, in the middle of the 21st century there are millions of men, women and children who do not have access to that fundamental human right which is food. Is there no food? Absolutely not. It is known that every year Brazil reaches very high levels of production of corn, soybeans, wheat, sugar cane and meat. In reality, what is missing is authentic fraternity and, therefore, sharing and justice. After centuries of Christianity in this land, the revolutionary force of the Gospel is still struggling to transform the unjust structures that afflict Brazilian society. The land issue, for example, with the maldistribution of land is still an unresolved problem. Likewise, little or no attention is given to family farming, giving priority instead to agricultural export policies at the service of the economic-financial system. These are just some of the causes that lie at the root of the evil of hunger in Brazil.

Hunger in Brazil

According to economist Ladislau Dowbor: “The existence of hunger in Brazil is grotesque in economic terms and a crime in ethical terms.” And we add that it is scandalous in Christian terms. The latest statistics show that in this country, whose population has 211.7 million inhabitants, there are 125.2 million (58.1%) of people who have to live with some degree of food insecurity and, among these, 33.1 million (15.5%) are in a very serious situation of hunger. In the last year alone there has been an increase of 14 million hungry people in Brazil. From a geographical point of view, the scourge of hunger is mainly concentrated in the north and north-east of the country, where four out of ten families have nothing to eat. Naturally, the numbers mentioned have faces, names and stories. Children, then, are the main victims, because their growth, as well as physical and cognitive development are put in serious danger due to the lack of healthy, regular and sufficient food.

Bread for everyone

Faced with this sad reality, the Brazilian bishops remind the Christian communities of Jesus’ words: “”You give them something to eat” (Mt 14,16). Concretely, as clearly outlined in the general objective of the Fraternity Campaign, it is a matter of “raising awareness in society and the Church to face the scourge of hunger, suffered by a multitude of brothers and sisters, through commitments which, starting from the Gospel of Jesus Christ transform this reality”. In short, we need to go far beyond welfarism – although in certain contexts this is necessary and only possible – and commit ourselves to a change of mentality, lifestyles and public policies that guarantee “daily bread” for everyone. In this sense, the bishops hope individual, community and social concernin order not to run the risk of being told: “I was hungry and you gave me nothing to eat” (Mt 25:42).

Solidarity on the move

The Fraternity Campaign has just begun with the wish of the presidency of the Brazilian Episcopal Conference that «this Lent can be lived with a strong spirit of solidarity. May fasting open our hearts to brothers and sisters who suffer from hunger. Let our solidarity intensify. That we know how to find creative solutions to overcome hunger, both at the more immediate, welfare level, and at the level of society as a whole”. From North to South Brazil, dioceses, parishes and groups of the faithful are already in action with moments of prayer, training meetings, voluntary initiatives and conscient-building activities that aim to overcome hunger.