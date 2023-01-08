Home World Brazil, hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters invade the Parliament building: clashes with the police
World

Brazil, hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters invade the Parliament building: clashes with the police

by admin
Brazil, hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters invade the Parliament building: clashes with the police

Hundreds of supporters of the former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro they attacked the Parliament area in Brasilia managing to enter the external space surrounding the Palace. The area was guarded by the police but the Bolsonaristas, many of whom with the Carioca flag on their shoulders, managed to break through the security cordon and several dozen of them managed to climb a ramp of the building to occupy the roof . Law enforcement officers are using tear gas e stun bombs to try to contain the demonstrators.

Supporters of the former president have already raided the seat of Parliament and the Planalto building, the seat of the Executive and, according to reports from the channel Cnn Brazil, including in the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) building. According to reports The globe vandalism incidents are taking place. The videos released by people inside, writes the Brazilian newspaper, show people breaking up seats in the plenary. In Palazzo Planalto, the square where the presidential residence, the Brazilian Parliament and the Supreme Court are located, “window panes were broken”.

The police forces, in riot gear, are preparing to break into the Parliament of Brasilia, occupied by Bolsonaro supporters. As you can see from the live broadcast of Cnn Brazilhundreds of policemen are crawling out of the Palace to try to evict.

Jair Bolsonaro, narrowly defeated by Lula in the October 30 presidential runoff, left Brazil at the end of the year for the United States. Bolsonaro’s supporters do not accept Lula’s victory and hundreds of them camped in front of the army headquarters in Brasilia the day after the October 30 elections.

See also  Pope Francis landed in Canada, the pontiff made to get off the side door of the plane

Defense Minister José Múcio Monteiro, Justice Minister Flavio Dino and the head of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), General Gonçalves Dias, are following the demonstrations. “This absurd attempt to impose the will by force will not prevail. The federal district government says there will be reinforcements. And the forces at our disposal are at work. I am at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice.” So on twitter the minister of justice Dino.

The president of the Brazilian Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, today repudiated the “acts of terrorism” seen in Brasilia and affirmed that the coup plotters must “immediately undergo all the rigor of the law”. Pacheco also said he spoke by phone with the governor of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha. “I spoke a little while ago, by telephone, with the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha”, who informed him that he “is concentrating the efforts of the entire police apparatus to control the situation”. “The security forces of the Federal District are engaged – Rocha assured – together with the police contingent available to Parliament”.

President Lula is in Araraquara, in the state of Sao Paulo, at the moment, to examine the damage caused by the heavy rains that hit the area in recent days. He had announced it on his official Twitter profile this morning.

You may also like

The Brazilian Capitol Hill: hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters...

Brazil, Bolsonaro supporters storm Parliament: clashes with police

Dihua Street is open for food tasting, the...

Ana Montes was released from prison after twenty...

Truck overwhelms a funeral procession in China, 19...

West Bank, Palestinian newspaper accuses Israel of training...

Media, journalist “commits suicide” after release in Iran....

The journey to the Moon of “Hakuto M-1”,...

Seattle public schools sue social media for harming...

Bolsonaro accused of destroying the Alvorada palace. And...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy