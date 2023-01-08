Hundreds of supporters of the former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro they attacked the Parliament area in Brasilia managing to enter the external space surrounding the Palace. The area was guarded by the police but the Bolsonaristas, many of whom with the Carioca flag on their shoulders, managed to break through the security cordon and several dozen of them managed to climb a ramp of the building to occupy the roof . Law enforcement officers are using tear gas e stun bombs to try to contain the demonstrators.

Supporters of the former president have already raided the seat of Parliament and the Planalto building, the seat of the Executive and, according to reports from the channel Cnn Brazil, including in the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) building. According to reports The globe vandalism incidents are taking place. The videos released by people inside, writes the Brazilian newspaper, show people breaking up seats in the plenary. In Palazzo Planalto, the square where the presidential residence, the Brazilian Parliament and the Supreme Court are located, “window panes were broken”.

The police forces, in riot gear, are preparing to break into the Parliament of Brasilia, occupied by Bolsonaro supporters. As you can see from the live broadcast of Cnn Brazilhundreds of policemen are crawling out of the Palace to try to evict.

Jair Bolsonaro, narrowly defeated by Lula in the October 30 presidential runoff, left Brazil at the end of the year for the United States. Bolsonaro’s supporters do not accept Lula’s victory and hundreds of them camped in front of the army headquarters in Brasilia the day after the October 30 elections.

Defense Minister José Múcio Monteiro, Justice Minister Flavio Dino and the head of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), General Gonçalves Dias, are following the demonstrations. “This absurd attempt to impose the will by force will not prevail. The federal district government says there will be reinforcements. And the forces at our disposal are at work. I am at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice.” So on twitter the minister of justice Dino.

The president of the Brazilian Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, today repudiated the “acts of terrorism” seen in Brasilia and affirmed that the coup plotters must “immediately undergo all the rigor of the law”. Pacheco also said he spoke by phone with the governor of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha. “I spoke a little while ago, by telephone, with the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha”, who informed him that he “is concentrating the efforts of the entire police apparatus to control the situation”. “The security forces of the Federal District are engaged – Rocha assured – together with the police contingent available to Parliament”.

President Lula is in Araraquara, in the state of Sao Paulo, at the moment, to examine the damage caused by the heavy rains that hit the area in recent days. He had announced it on his official Twitter profile this morning.