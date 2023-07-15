Brazil: Italian tourist lost in the Amazon rescued

Authorities in the Brazilian Amazon state have located an Italian tourist who had been missing in the jungle since last Wednesday. The identity of the tourist was not disclosed, but according to spokesmen for the President’s fire department Figueiredo, a city about 150 kilometers south of the Colombian border, was spotted in the middle of the jungle “in a state of confusion”. Although he was weakened, he appeared to be in “good health” and was transferred to a hospital to undergo tests. The city has about 25,000 inhabitants and in recent years has become a destination for adventure tourism, today one of the main economic activities in the area.

