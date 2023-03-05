Jewelery given to his wife bySaudi Arabia for a value of 3.2 million euros that the former president allegedly attempted to introduce illegally by having them carried in a soldier’s suitcase. Suitcase which, once opened at customs, was seized. A new case opens involving the former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonarowhich since before the end of his mandate is still in the United Statesand faces arrest upon his return to patria. The former president is in fact the subject of an investigation linked to the assault on government headquarters on 8 January in Brasilia where he is being investigated for instigating a coup attempt.

The jewels scoop is from the everyday ‘The state of Sao Paulo‘ where it is reported that the episode took place in October 2021 and that the cargo, never declared, was seized by the authorities at the international airport of Guarulhosa St. Paul. The newspaper claims that these are jewels that the former president allegedly received as a gift from the Saudi authorities for his wife Michelle. Among these “a necklace, a ring, a watch and a pair of diamond earrings”.

The information about the seizure was confirmed by the Minister of Social Communications, Paulo Pimenta, who published the photos of the jewels on his twitter profile. “Bolsonaro tried to illegally wear a diamond necklace and earrings worth 16.5 million reais. The gifts were delivered in Saudi Arabia at the end of 2021. Petrobras had just sold a refinery for 1.8 billion dollars to a Saudi group,” wrote the minister.

The agents would have found the jewels in the backpack of one of the soldiers who was returning Brazil, and they verified that none of the objects had been previously declared when passing through customs, as required by law. The former Minister of Mines and Energy Bento Albuquerque he allegedly tried several times to recover the jewels without success. The Brazilian newspaper states that four attempts have been made in the last two months of Bolsonaro’s mandate, including through the ministries of the Foreign e of the Economy, to recover the precious gift, all failed. The only way to recover the jewels for Bolsonaro would pay the fee import mandatory, 50 percent of the value of the object in question, and a fine of 25 percent of the value for failing to declare it in the first place. The other option would be to declare them an “official gift to the President of the Republic”, but the newspaper explains that in this way they would belong to the State of Brazil and you don’t Bolsonaro.