He is the most famous supporter of Jair Bolsonaro: Neymarstar of the Brazilian national team, sided in favor of the outgoing president in the presidential elections of Brazil and the socialist candidate and former president Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva for this he chose to provoke it. Jokingly stating that his support for Bolsonaro could be linked to a “forgiveness” of his debt to the Brazilian tax authorities.

“Neymar has the right to elect the president whoever he wants. I think he’s afraid that if I win the election, I’ll know what Bolsonaro has forgiven him of his income tax debt. I think that’s why he’s afraid of me.” , Lula said, during an interview with the Flow Podcast channel when asked if he was mad at Neymar

“Obviously Bolsonaro made a deal with (Neymar’s) father. Now he has tax problems in Spain,” added Lula, referring to the favorable decisions the player obtained in a tax evasion trial that is being held in Brazil and the trial he faces in Barcelona for alleged irregularities committed in his controversial move to Barcelona almost a decade ago. But this “is a problem of the collection agency, not mine”, concluded in the interview Luiz Inàcio Lula Da Silva, whose live broadcast on YouTube has exceeded one million viewers.

