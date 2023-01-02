More than a novelty it is a return. Exactly 20 years later (January 1, 2003), Marina Silva, class of 58, born in the Bagaçoa plantation, 70 kilometers from Rio Branco, capital of the State of Acre, deep Amazonia, reappears as Minister for the Environment of the Lula government. A position that she had already held in the first term of the leader of the Brazilian left and from which she had resigned due to the energy policy choices of her eternal rival, the then Minister of Mines and Energy Dilma