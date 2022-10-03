“The fight continues until our final victory.” Thus the former president of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva commented on the result of the first round of the presidential elections, which see him ahead with 48.4% of the votes (over 57 million) compared to Jair Bolsonaro, who obtained the 43.2% of preferences (more than 51 million voters). The two leaders will return to challenge each other in the ballot on October 30, but Lula, who was president of Brazil from 2003 to 2010, meeting the press in a hotel in downtown Sao Paulo said that “we will win these elections, it is only a extra time “.

In 2018, Lula was excluded from the elections on charges of corruption. Bolsonaro is also convinced that he will win the second round and he says he has «total confidence in the outcome of the second round.

Rio, Bolsonaro supporters: “Thanks Italy who elected Meloni, now it’s our turn in Brazil” news/brasile_lula_non_sfonda_e_va_al_ballottaggio_con_bolsonaro-10246203/&el=player_ex_10246182″>

“I have never won an election in the first round – reiterates Lula – the ballot is an opportunity to mature the proposals”. Then, he recalls that four years ago he was in prison, “forcibly ousted from politics and I said we would come back.” He admits that he would have preferred to win immediately, “I would have had a short honeymoon, three days, with my Janja” (the sociologist married in April, ed). Instead, «I’ll have to wait until the end of the month. On the 27th I am birthday, we hope that the people will give me the great victory, as in 2002 ».

While the outgoing president Bolsonaro declared that “he will take advantage of the second round to demonstrate the validity of the federal government’s policy in the face of the pandemic, citing economic data”. So he claimed to have overcome what he called the “lies” of research institutes, citing Datafolha.

Over 156 million voters were called to choose the new president and his deputy, the 513 deputies, a third of the senators, governors and deputies of the 27 federated states. Long queues have formed outside the polling stations. Reason why the polls were closed after the scheduled time, at 5 pm (10 pm in Italy). Then the counting of votes began, starting from the southern regions, closest to Bolsonaro, who from the beginning of the campaign had contested the electronic electoral system. The president mandated that the military supervise the vote in a sample of seats. It had never happened before.